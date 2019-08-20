|
Otis H. Moran
Knoxville - Otis H. Moran - age 85, of Knoxville passed away at 5:08 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019 from complications with cancer. He was born in Patrick County, VA and grew up in Ferron, VA. He served in the Army from 1957 to 1959. He was a successful home improvement owner when he got out of the Army until he retired. Otis accepted Christ as his savior at the age of 35. He was a member at West Park Baptist Church for 36 years. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Nanny Lou Moran; and sisters, Hazel and Gladys Moran. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 46 years, Mary Elizabeth Moran; sons, Bobby Ray Moran and Jonathan Moran; grandchildren, April Marie Moran and Robin Brown; and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Alva Rogers; and brother, Freddie Moran. The family would like to extend a thank you to UT Hospice for their love, concern, and support through this time. The family will gather at 11:15 AM for an 11:30 AM Graveside service on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery - John Sevier with full military honors with Rev. James Lynch officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Bruce Hodge, Lawrence Hodge, Doug Jenkins, Elijah Rogers, Kevin Fox, and Connor Sherrod. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019