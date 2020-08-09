1/1
Otis Melvin Stiles
Otis Melvin Stiles

Kodak - Otis Melvin Stiles- age 84, of Kodak was born May 20, 1936 and passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Otis graduated from Carter High School in 1954 and was a proud Master Gunnery Sergeant of the USMC and retired after 22 years of service. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Sandra Faye Stiles; sons, Otis Jr., Randall, and Mark; and siblings, Barbara Drinnen, Jay Stiles, Kenneth Stiles, Gary Stiles, Ronald Stiles, and Tommy Stiles. Survived by daughter, Lauri Turner; son-in-law, Anthony Tanner; granddaughter, Haley Morgan Phillips; grandson-in-law, Brandon Phillips; great grandson, Easton Cain; sister, Faye Stallings; and brother, Oscar Stiles. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Mike Vincent officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Wednesday at Thorngrove Cemetery for a 1:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
