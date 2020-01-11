|
|
Otis Tarkington
Sevierville - Otis Tarkington of Sevierville, Tennessee, husband of Aileen Owenby Flynn Morton Tarkington, passed away on January 11, 2020. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. He was a believer in Jesus, and a member of First Baptist Church of Sevierville. He was born on May 3, 1932 in St. Augustine, Florida. Until he moved to the Great Smoky Mountains in 1971, he lived in Jacksonville, Florida.
Since he grew up during the Great Depression, Otis had many stories that he loved to share with his children and grandchildren. He was an outstanding cook, a builder by trade, the owner of Otis Construction, and retired as head of maintenance at English Mountain Condos. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and volunteering with the disaster relief and mission teams of First Baptist Church, Sevierville and his Relay for Life team. Otis was always willing to help a neighbor or friend, or even a stranger in need. He had many jokes and funny stories to share. Otis built many homes over the years, with the final one being finished in the fall of 2019.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a loyal member of Kerbela Temple, Mountain Star Masonic Lodge #197 F.A.M., with lifetime memberships in both. He was a life sponsor in the Knights Templar Eye Foundation and a past worthy patron of the Sevierville Chapter #138 of the Eastern Star. He served honorably in the National Guard, 148th Tank Battalion.
As a Shriner, he was chairman of Children's Transportation. This position consisted of taking children from the Sevierville area to the Shriners Hospitals in Cincinnati, Ohio, Lexington, Kentucky and Greeneville, South Carolina for treatment for many years. The family of one of those children nominated him as a Sevier County Unsung Hero, and he received that honor from the Mountain Press in 2006. As a shriner, he also enjoyed being a clown. He was a member of the Klown Corps for over 15 years, serving as captain, and was proud to be honored as Clown of the Year in 1979.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Odie Tarkington and Rosalie Tarkington Russ and his sons, Neal Tarkington and Robert Tarkington. Additionally, he was preceded by his brother, Edward Tarkington, and his sister, Edna Rowland.
He is survived by his loving wife, Aileen Tarkington, devoted son, Bryan, his wife, Tina, and their sons, Brad and Evan Tarkington, of Sevierville. Additionally, he is survived by his daughters-in-law and families, Debbie, Neal and Angel, Neal Jr. and Capri Tarkington and Gail Tarkington and family, all of Jacksonville, Florida. He is also survived by his brother Joe (Bonnie) Russ and family, as well as Aileen's children, Mike (Denette) Flynn, Pat (Carole) Flynn, Dennis (Ann) Flynn, and Kelly (John) Bailey and families, along with other grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family and many friends.
The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Tuesday, January 14th with the funeral service to follow at 7 PM at First Baptist Church, Sevierville, with Rev. Dan Spencer officiating. Family and friends will leave Atchley Funeral Home in procession at 1:30 PM Wednesday to Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens for 2 PM interment.
Online condolences can be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
If preferred in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Shriners Hospital for children, shrinershospitalsforchildren.org, or to First Baptist Church, Sevierville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020