|
|
Owen W. Gregory
Knoxville - Owen Wesley Gregory, age 82 of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. He was a 1955 graduate of Young High School and attended the University of Tennessee. After a long sales management career, Owen later worked and retired from the University of Tennessee, where he was employed as a Community Services Officer. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melonie Ann Gregory; parents, Wesley Herman Gregory and Retta Carrier Gregory; brothers, Don and Jerry Gregory. He is survived by ex-wife, Gail Harmon Gregory; daughter, Laurie Gregory and son-in-law, Jim Varner; son, Brett Gregory and daughter-in-law Dawn Gregory; grandchildren, Alex Gregory and Heather Varner; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Gordon Davis and the Hardee's Boys; honorary son and grandson Chris Randolph and Zaylon Randolph. Family will receive friends Monday, January 20, 2020 in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with service to follow at 6:00 PM. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 12:00 Noon interment service. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by:
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020