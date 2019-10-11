|
P. Bradley "Brad" Owens
Fountain City - P. Bradley "Brad" Owens, age 57 of Fountain City went home to his Heavenly Father on October 5, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital - Powell.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lee and Pearl Owens; maternal grandparents, Guy and Helen Giles; and father, Paul Owens.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Deal Owens; children, Brandon Owens and wife Haylee ( Culver), Lindsay Smith (Owens) and husband Brian, Katelyn Sale ( Emory), Amelie Mynatt (Deal), Dakota Whitacker (Howell) and wife Sarah and, Matthew Howell; grandchildren, Seth Carver, Harper Culver, Piper Owens, Paxton Owens, Pierce Owens, Lilly Southard, Ella Smith, Jackson Sale, Emory Sale, Alexandra Mynatt and expecting Baby Whitacker; mother, Bettie Floyd (Owens); treasured aunt, Glenda Thompson (Polly); sister, Susan Collins (Owens) and husband Rick; nephews, Ben Collins and wife Megan (Tarver), Andy Collins and wife Lauren (Thomas); great niece, Kinsley Collins; extended family and cherished friends.
Brad will be fondly remembered as a husband and soulmate, a Dad, a Papa, a son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin and a friend.
The family would like to thank the staff at Tennova North and the housekeeping staff, CNAs, nurses, physician assistants, specialists and dialysis technicians at Select Specialty Hospital-North for the excellent care they provided and the cherished friendships that were formed during his hospitalization.
A memorial service lead by minister Mark Brackney will be held at 7 p.m. on October 21, 2019 at Arlington Church of Christ, 2206 Tecoma Drive, Knoxville TN 37918 with a Celebration of Life immediately following.
"Here bring your wounded hearts, here tell your anguish, Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal." - Thomas Moore
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019