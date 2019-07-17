|
Paige Lindsay Ginn
Knoxville - Paige Lindsay Ginn, age 36, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home in Knoxville. She was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. Paige was a graduate of Farragut High School and East Tennessee State University. She was employed by Ed Financial as an account representative. She was a very caring and thoughtful person always doing for others. She enjoyed helping on community service activities associated with her work environment. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially loved to be with her three nephews, Hudson, Ryder, and Paxton Ginn and her canine companion, Rolen. She also enjoyed playing softball and began playing on organized teams at the age of five and currently played on a work related team. Survivors include her parents, Les and Pam Ginn; brother, Lance Ginn (Brittany); and her nephews, Hudson, Ryder and Paxton. Family will receive friends, 5:30-7pm at Concord UMC 11020 Roane Drive, Farragut, on Thursday, July 18, with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Holston Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743, or to Concord UMC designated for Holston Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 17, 2019