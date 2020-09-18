1/1
Palestine "Palo" O'Neal
1934 - 2020
Oak Ridge - Palestine "Palo" O'Neal, 86, of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home. He was born April 2, 1934 in Bedford, KY, the son of Norman Alexander O'Neal and Hallie McKinney O'Neal.

Palo was a 1952 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, where he lettered in basketball and won a scholarship to Tennessee Tech. He was a long-time member of Oak Ridge Country Club and Chapter 1684 of the Elks Lodge. Palo was an accomplished golfer and billiard player and competed in several national competitions. In 2008 he was accepted into the Oak Ridge Sports Hall of Fame.

He retired from Martin Marietta Energy Systems where he was a chemical operator and safety inspector at the Y-12 plant.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by stepson, Carson Cooper.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pat Carson O'Neal; son, Danny O'Neal and wife Connie of Dickson, TN; step-daughter, Cathy Fulghram and husband Joel of Elgin, IL; step-daughter-in-law Pam Cooper of Clearwater, FL; sister, Norma Cardwell of Overland Park, KS; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 18, 2020
Pat,
We always enjoyed being with Palo.
He was always smiling and such a good person. Enjoyed most watching him play golf and pool. What a competitor!
Ralph and Belinda
Ralph Aurin
Friend
