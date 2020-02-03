|
|
Pamela Ann Miles Sherrod
Knoxville - Pamela Ann Miles Sherrod passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born in Greeneville, Tennessee and died at the age of 68 at her home. Pam was a devoted Christian and member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church. She was a 1969 graduate of Bearden High School and a 1973 graduate of Fort Sanders School of Nursing. After obtaining her R.N. degree, she began working as an intensive care nurse at Fort Sanders Hospital. She furthered her career in various roles nurturing others as a dedicated nurse.
Pam was the proud mother of two children, Allison and Alec, and the very proud grandmother of Thornton and Ava Grace. She had a keen interest in genealogy and preserving family history and always observing family traditions. For over 40 years, Pam's Fort Sanders nursing family loved and supported each other through life's journey. She cherished her book club family and its friendship. Pam excelled in meticulously planning meals, parties, dinners and events. One could always expect delicious food, beautiful floral arrangements and a warm welcome into her home. She was most content selflessly serving family and friends. She also traveled extensively with family and friends and her favorite vacation spot was anywhere near the ocean.
Pam is preceded in death by her father, Bobby Gene Miles. She is survived by her mother, Geraldine Cox Miles; her daughter Allison Raines Williams, and husband Rob and their children, Thornton and Ava Grace; her son Alec Douglas Raines; her sister Patricia Miles Shope and husband Steve and their children, Miles Shope, John Shope and wife Fawn, Natalie Roe; her sister Elaine Miles Reed and husband Michael and their children, Hannah Reed, Emily Reed, Matthew Reed; her brother Bradford Scott Miles and daughter Leala Miles and her mother Kelly Miles; her step-children Andrea Wilson and her husband Mike and their children Brett and Carly; Jeanette Lounds and her husband Jeremiah and their children Morgan and Amelia; Alex Sherrod and wife Ashley and their children Turner and Elle, a host of great nieces and nephews and her extended Greeneville family.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Larry Kilgore and his dedicated staff, University of Tennessee Cancer Institute, U.T. Hospice (especially her nurse Patrick) and her supportive faithful friends.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. Friday, February 7th at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel followed by a memorial service with Rev. Clay Harrington officiating. A private interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to: UT Medical Center, Attn: Development Office (Belinda A. Smith Ovarian Cancer Research Fund), 2121 Medical Center Way, Suite 110, Knoxville, TN 37920.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com and arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020