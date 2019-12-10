Services
Pamela Biggs Obituary
Pamela Biggs

Strawberry Plains - Pamela Kate Biggs - age 56 of Strawberry Plains passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Elizabeth Biggs; and brothers, Kenny Biggs and Darrell Biggs. Survived by fiancé, Kevin Cole; sons, Travis (Amanda) Biggs, Jonathan Cole; daughters, Hali Wright, Amber (Andy) Byers; grandchildren, Lilly Biggs, Jaxson Biggs, Garner Hart, Cory Pugh, Logan, Grayson, Noah Byers, Braden Hamilton, Allyssa Cole, Maggie Cole, Matthew Collins; brothers, Vince Biggs, Ricky (Evelyn) Biggs; and sisters, Kayla (Chris) Denton, Tracy Leonard; loved greatly by so many others, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends 4:00-7:00 PM Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Pete Daniels officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Friday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 PM interment. Pallbearers: Johnny Bates, Kerry Biggs, Dalton Biggs, Landon Bates, Travis Biggs, Kevin Cole. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
