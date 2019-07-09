|
|
Pamela Bivens
Maryville - Bivens, Pamela Jean 52 of Maryville, TN passed away to be with her mother, Friday, June 28, 2019. Pam was the owner and operator of Bivens Lawn Service. She loved animals and was always helping others. Pam was preceded in death by mother, Virginia Faye Baker. She is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Anthony Bivens; sons, Jason (Lindsey) Riggs and Chance Bivens; granddaughters, Olivia Riggs and Aubrey Alexander; father, Gene Boles; sisters, Sandra (Greg) Hubbard, Sharon (Tim) Kreis; brother, Brad (Arn) Boles; many nieces, nephews, and additional family. Celebration of life service will take place Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:00pm at Sherwood Chapel 3176 Airport Highway Alcoa, TN 37701 865-970-2955. Condolences may be offered at www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 9, 2019