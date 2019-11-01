|
|
Pamela Denise (Pam) Allen
Kingston - Pamela Denise (Pam) Allen, age 54, of Kingston, Tennessee, formerly of Swainsboro, Georgia went to be with the Lord Thursday evening, October 31, 2019.
Pam was of the Baptist faith. She was a former employee of U S Cellular. Pam loved photography, enjoyed going to New York City and being with her fur babies, Phoebe, Annabelle and Roxy.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Zilly Holton, Edward and Beatrice Allen.
Pam is survived by her parents, Jimmy and Joyce Allen; brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Cassandra Allen all of Swainsboro, Georgia; nieces, Samantha and Makayla Allen both of Pensacola, Florida; special friends, Jay and Amber Johnson and their children, Austin, Julia, Madison and Dylan and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday November 9th at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m.
Family and friends will gather on Saturday November 16th at 1 p.m. at Sardis Cemetery in Swainsboro, Georgia for graveside services.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Daniel Ibach and staff for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Descents, www.firstdescents.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019