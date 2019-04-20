Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Resources
Pamela Denise Cutwright

Pamela Denise Cutwright Obituary
Pamela Denise Cutwright

Knoxville, TN

Pamela Denise Cutwright, age 61, began her journey in Heaven on April 17, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Robert and George Crippen; and grandparents: Magnolia & Charlie Smith and Annabelle Crippen.

She is survived by her daughter, Crystal Cutwright; son, Kevin Cutwright (Jennifer Harper); four grandchildren: Jalen, JaMichael, Ke'Asia and Kyrah; sister, Sharon Crippen; and a host of cousins and friends.

The family will assemble at 214 Kirkwood Street, Knoxville, on Saturday, April 20, 2019. There will be no memorial services for Mrs. Cutwright at this time.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mrs. Cutwright's guestbook can be signed on-line at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019
