Pamela Faye Dalton Greene age 76 of Knoxville was laid into the arms of Jesus by her family on Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was a 1960 graduate of East High where she was a cheerleader, homecoming queen, and later went on to cheer at Carson-Newman College. Pam spent many years working at TVA where she worked alongside Chairman of the Board, Aubrey "Red" Wagner. In 1982, she began a 25 year career in leadership and servitude at Central Baptist Church Fountain City where she worked as an assistant to the Minister of Activities, later becoming the Minister of Activities/Office Coordinator, and became an ordained deacon.

She is survived by her husband and love of her life for over 57 years, Tommy Greene; daughter, Shanna Browning; son, Derek; son in law Bart; daughter in law Gail; her grandchildren who loved her as their Nana; Max, Miller, Emily Campbell, Manning Pamela, and baby Greene #5 due in October; Brother, Warren Dalton; sister, Donna Ballinger (Johnny); brother in law, Al (Jerrye) Greene; sister in law Betty Horner; and a host of dearly loved nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents, Harve and Betty Dalton; father in law, William B. Greene; mother in law, Hazel Greene; sister, Carol McGill; brother in law, Tommy McGill; sister in law, Carolyn Greene; and brother in law, Bill Horner. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Avalon Hospice and their loving caregivers; Wendy Kirchhofer, April Marlow, and Chaplain Mark Kitts. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Central Baptist Church Fountain City followed by a 7:00 p.m. Celebration of Life Service, Rev. Ron Mouser officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service. Pallbearers; Dennis Webb, Derek Greene, Rayce Dalton, Al Greene, Bart Browning and Doug Wise. Honorary Pallbearers; Max and Miller Greene. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's of East Tennessee 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 1 to June 2, 2019
