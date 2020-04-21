|
Pamela Gail Vaughn
Lenoir City - Pamela Gail Vaughn - age 65 of Smyrna, formerly of Lenoir City, passed away April 20, 2020. Pam was of the Baptist faith. She was a retired insurance claims examiner. Pam was preceded in death by her parents, James Benjamin Vaughn, Jr. and Mary Lynn Maxwell Vaughn. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Jim Vineyard of Mt. Juliet, TN; nephew, Chris Vineyard and wife, Emily Vineyard of Hermosa Beach, CA and their son, Rogan Vineyard; niece, Stacey Holt and husband, Andrew Holt of Mt. Juliet, TN and their children, Oliva Holt, Calien Holt and Brayden Holt; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Kathy Vaughn of Lenoir City, TN ; niece, Sarah Vance of Lenoir City, TN and her children, Elijah Vance, Charley Belle Vance and Silas Vance; nephew, Travis Vaughn and wife, Kayla Vaughn of Lenoir City, TN and their son, Chase Vaughn. Family will gather in the Unitia Cemetery on Friday, April 24th for private graveside services and interment. Dr. Dick DeMerchant will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Lenoir City Building Fund in Pam's memory. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020