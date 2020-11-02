1/1
Pamela (Stroyan) Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela (Stroyan) Hill

Knoxville - Pamela (Stroyan) Hill, a Tennessee native aged 77 years young, passed over to be with her heavenly family on September 27, 2020, at The Lantern at Morning Point in Lenoir City, TN. She passed peacefully after a long battle with dementia and Alzheimers and was accompanied in her final days by her husband, sons, and brother.

Pamela was voted Best All Around and was very active in Student Council and the Pep Squad at Warwick High School in Virginia.

She attended the University of Tennessee to pursue a nursing degree. She obtained her nursing license and worked at the UVA Medical Center where she met her husband while caring for his father. Pamela married and enjoyed the life of "luxury" as she traveled the world as a Navy wife while raising 3 rambunctious children.

Prayer:

Father we give thanks for your daughter, Pam, and for all she gave in service as a nurse, a Navy wife, a pastor's wife, a devoted mother, daughter, sister, and friend. We thank you also for the care she received during her final days on earth. Allow her to experience the peace of your eternal care. We ask this in the name of Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Pamela was preceded in death by her Brother (Tommy), Mother (Carrol), Father (George), and her Daughter (Kimberly).

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert S. Hill, Jr; sons Andrew and Michael; grandchildren Christa, Emma, Sean, Mackenna, and Seneca; brother David; and any of a thousand people she had the pleasure to meet and speak to along her journey here on earth.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating your time or money at your local memory care facility. Just a "hello" or a hand wave has a delightful effect on those with dementia/Alzheimers.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved