Pamela Kay Zorio
Seymour, TN - Pamela Kay Zorio, age 71 of Seymour, TN passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was a member of Seymour Heights Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sara Patty.
Her survivors include: husband of 53 years, James Zorio; son, Ben Zorio; daughter, Tammy Kay Renalds (Doug); and grandchildren, Bailey and Kirby Renalds.
Cremation arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
