Pamela Mary Helton
Knoxville - Pamela Mary Helton, age 55, passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2020 after a 2 ½ year battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born in Knoxville to the late Patricia and Frank F. Mary Sr. She is preceded in death by mother-in-law Frances Isaacs and sister-in-law Rene' Helton. Pam is survived by her loving husband of 27 years Randy Helton, daughter Keely Kinkead (Matthew Zingg), son Cory Helton (Samantha Paxton), son Colin Helton, sister Barbara Fleming (Jeff), brother Buddy Mary, father-in-law Bob Helton and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church and long time employee of Covenant Health. Pam loved spending time with her family and friends, hiking and dancing. She loved people altogether and never met a stranger. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cokesbury United Methodist Church (9919 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922) in memory of Pam Helton. She loved her church and her Lord Jesus Christ.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
