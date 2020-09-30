Pamela Roth Ogden
Knoxville - Ogden, Pamela Roth 64 of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, September 29, 2020 after a yearlong battle with cancer. She was strong believer in her Christian faith and a long time member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church. Pamela participated in short term mission trips, prison ministries and was a faithful member of the Doulos Sunday School class. Other than her faith, there was nothing more important to her than her family. She was preceded in death by parents, Richard (Sr.) and Betty Scalf Roth. Pamela is survived by her loving husband, Robert "Bob" S. Ogden; brother, Richard (Jr.) Roth and wife, Casey; sister, Donna Farrar and husband, Mike; nephews, Michael Roth, George, Stevan, and Logan Jenkins; nieces, Tiffany Roth and Joanne Farrar, great niece, Haleigh Martin; devoted extended family, Tonya Waller and Sharon Dalton; several close cousins and so many loving friends. Friends may come pay their respects, at their convenience, Friday, October 2nd from 10am - 8pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, family will have a private graveside service at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to KARM 418 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917 or online at karm.org
