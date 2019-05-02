|
Pamela Sue Stuart
Knoxville, TN
Pamela Sue Stuart (Pam) born September 4, 1950, passed away peacefully at her home on April 23, 2019. Pam was
preceded in death by parents, Charles and Patricia Stuart; sister-in-law, Betty Stuart. Pam is survived by brother, Tommy Stuart and devoted sister, Sherri Stuart. She also leaves a niece, Leslie Gasnow and husband David; special friends, Peggy Corum and Becky McMahan. Family and friends will meet Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to ARC Knox Co., 3000 N. Central St., Knoxville, TN 37917.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2019