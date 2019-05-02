Services
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Stuart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Sue Stuart


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pamela Sue Stuart Obituary
Pamela Sue Stuart

Knoxville, TN

Pamela Sue Stuart (Pam) born September 4, 1950, passed away peacefully at her home on April 23, 2019. Pam was

preceded in death by parents, Charles and Patricia Stuart; sister-in-law, Betty Stuart. Pam is survived by brother, Tommy Stuart and devoted sister, Sherri Stuart. She also leaves a niece, Leslie Gasnow and husband David; special friends, Peggy Corum and Becky McMahan. Family and friends will meet Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to ARC Knox Co., 3000 N. Central St., Knoxville, TN 37917.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.