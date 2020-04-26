Services
Pamela Vandergriff Obituary
Corryton - Pamela Kay Lett Vandergriff, age 57 of Corryton passed away on April 25, 2020 at Beverly Park Place. Preceded in death by parents Paul Sr. and Shirley Lett. Survivors: husband of 33 years, Doug Vandergriff; step-children: Josh Vandergriff and Rachel Vandergriff; sister Vickie Estes; brothers: Paul Lett, Jr. and Gary Lett; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may stop by Mynatt Funeral Home, 4131 E. Emory Road on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 and Wednesday, April 29, 2020 between the hours of 9am to 5 pm to sign the registrar book for Mrs. Vandergriff. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -