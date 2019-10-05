|
|
Dr. Panos Mailton Midis
Knoxville - Dr. Panos Milton Midis, (nee Panayiotis Ioakimidis), passed on October 2, 2019, at the age of 95. Born on February 2, 1924, in Sevastopol, USSR, his family, Greek nationals, escaped communist tyranny and fled to Athens, Greece, where he was raised. He served as a decorated officer of Greek NATO forces in the Greek civil war. In the 1950's, he earned his medical degree at the University of Athens. Upon immigrating to the United States, Panos received his specialty training as an anesthesiologist at Rush Presbyterian Hospital in Chicago. He then practiced anesthesia for 34 years in Richmond, Virginia at Retreat (Doctors) Hospital with his friend and colleague, Dr. Jurgen Hubert. For the last six years he had resided in Knoxville, Tennessee, under his son's care. Panos was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He spent most of his adult life educating his four sons, as well as watching John Wayne westerns. If he wasn't fishing, he was teaching his sons how to navigate both the Chesapeake Bay as well as life. He will always be remembered as a kind, honest and generous man who wanted the best for his family. He was preceded in death by Voola, his wife of 55 years. He leaves behind four sons, Milton (Lynn), Greg (Amy), Panos (Susan) and Nick (Jennifer). He also leaves behind his many grandchildren, Caroline, Marisa, Panos, Christopher, Lattie, Megan, Panos, Ruby and Alexandra. The family wishes to extend special gratitude to Greg, Amy, Lattie and Megan for their tireless attention to our father's care during his final years in Knoxville. They would also like to thank the St. George Greek Orthodox Community of Knoxville, Tennessee, as well as the many caregivers who loved and cared for him during his final years. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Saints Constantine and Helen Cathedral College scholarship fund in memory of the Midis family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019