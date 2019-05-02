|
|
Pansy Jane McGowan
Knoxville, TN
Pansy Jane McGowan of Knoxville, passed away early Tuesday morning at her home. In her life journey she has been a
devoted Christian woman, worked diligently with children of all ages to accept the Lord our God! She was a great singer and
tambourine player and an amazing wife and mother. Preceded in death by: Husband, M.D. McGowan, Daughter, Mary Jane, Son, Wayne Allen, Granddaughter, Tammy Jane, Grandson, Justin Allen, Great-Great Grandson, Corbin Blue. Survivors: Daughters, Billie Ann, Princess (David), Penny (Eddie); many, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and Great-Great Grandchildren as well as many friends. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Jefferson Memorial Gardens for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 2, 2019