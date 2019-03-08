Services
Parlie B. Kidwell, age 98 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was a member of Moran Baptist Church and was born September 14, 1920 to the late Will and Nettie Sharp. Throughout her life Parlie loved cooking, canning, and cooking for her family. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her first husband, Clifton Smith, second husband, Clyde Kidwell; sisters, Eva Tidwell, Phyllis Goodman; brother, Luther Sharp; children, Ray Smith; step children, Joyce, Shirley, and Brenda; son-in-laws, Carl Hicks and Clarence Jones.

She is survived by:

Children……Carl Smith & wife Jessica

Lillie Canaday & husband George

Jolene Jones

Parlie Hicks

Grandchildren..... Anita Jones, Sam Jones, James Canaday,

& Cari Queener

7 Great Grandchildren

Step Children…… June Carroll, Linda White,

& Rev. Luke Kidwell

Several nieces, nephews, and step great grandchildren

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral services will follow in the chapel with Rev. Luke Kidwell officiating. Parlie's graveside will be 10:00 am, Saturday at the Smith Family Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019
