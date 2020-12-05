Partha Marie Sarten
Harriman - Partha Marie Sarten age 102 of Harriman passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her home. She was of the Baptist Faith. Partha was born in Wheat, Tennessee on May 12, 1918. Preceded in death by her parents Laufayette and Lydia Sherwood Currier; husband Charlie Sarten; sons Alvin and Bobby Sarten; brothers Roy, Cecil, Fred, Junior and Onnie Currier; sisters Lou Ellen Currier, Pearl Baker, Mary Henley, Laura Sarten, Ellamae Miller, Mollie Patton, Mable Loposser and Ruth Currier. Survivors include her daughters Helen Sarten of Harriman and Ellen Griffin of Norphlet, Arkansas; Sister-in-law Una Currier of Harriman; and a host of nieces and nephews that love her dearly. The family would like to thank Avalon Hospice for all their care. Family and friends may come at their convenience from 12 Noon until 2:00 pm Sunday December 6, 2020 at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside 3pm Sunday at Roane Memorial Gardens with Rev. Larry Bolden officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com