Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Pat Garrett

Pat Garrett Obituary
Pat Garrett

Knoxville, TN

Pat Garrett, age 65, of Knoxville passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019, at her home. She was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Naomia Hurt; sisters, Mary Holloway, Ella Mae Milburn, and Sandra Kay Hurt; brother Donald Luther Hurt and special friend, Juanita Weaver. She is survived by husband, Paul Garrett; daughter, Mufty Sexton; granddaughters, Jessica Hurt and Brittney Moore; great granddaughter, Emily Monroe; and siblings, Benny Hurt, Wendy Taylor, and Sueann Hurt. The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm Thursday April 4, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow with Chaplain Ernie Coleman officiating. The family and friends will meet at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL at 10:15 am Friday April 5, 2019, and travel in procession to Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment service. Online obituary may be viewed and

condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
