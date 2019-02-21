|
|
Pat Hicks
Loudon, TN
C.G. "Pat" Hicks, age 88 of Loudon, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Pat was born to the late Alford H. and Mattie Byrd (McKelvey) Hicks. A graduate of Loudon High School, Class of 1948. He was a captain of the winning Loudon Redskin Football team. He went on to enlist in the US Navy serving on the USS Kleinsmith. Pat went on to spend his working career in the carpet industry in the Dalton, GA area. He started in sales working for Cornet Carpet; he soon realized he could strike out in the industry on his own. He started a thread company, then a tufting company. He made them successful, sold them and moved on. He worked at being a successful businessman, always striving to improve. He was a very active member of Grove Level Baptist Church, Dalton. He enjoyed dabbling in local politics and served as a County Commissioner in Whitfield Co., GA. He was an avid golfer; he enjoyed working crossword puzzles and read all the news papers he could get his hands on. He had a charming smile and an engaging wit. Pat was preceded by his parents; son, Glenn T. Hicks; wife, Mildred Markwood Hicks; siblings, Bill Hicks, Dalene Henslee and Linda Beeler; special aunt Grace McKelvey Furrow who loved him like a mother and special granddad, Nelson Calvin McKelvey. Survivors include his brother and sister in-law, Edward N. "Bud" and Sandy Hicks, Maryville; special niece, Theresa Hancock and husband, Warren Dudley Hancock, Loudon; several additional nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the Executive Director, Lisa Harvey and her staff at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Lenoir City for their love, care and compassion for Pat and his family. Services honoring and remembering Pat Hicks will be held 4:00 PM Saturday, Feb. 23, McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Fred Cook officiating. Military rites provided by the US Navy and the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard. Interment to follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Loudon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Child Advocacy Center, 887 US Hwy 70, Lenoir City, TN 37771. The family will receive friends 2:00 - 4:00 PM Saturday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019