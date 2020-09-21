1/1
Pat Jackson
1944 - 2020
Pat Jackson

Spring City - Pat Jackson 76 died Sunday September 20, 2020 at the Spring City Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on June 23, 1944 to the late Arnold and Ella Cottrell Higdon. Pat was a graduate of Spring City High School. She worked for many years at TVA Watts Bar as an Administrative Assistant at both the nuclear plant and the hydro plant until her retirement. She was a member of the Wolf Creek Baptist Church, where she taught the children in Awanas. Pat loved hummingbirds and taking care of special needs children. She continued to take care of those special people even after coming to live at the Spring City Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Pat was preceded in death in 2019 by her husband of 58 years James "Jim" Jackson.

Survivors include her children Cheryl (Garland) McClendon and Todd (Justina) Jackson both of Spring City, her brother Joe Higdon of Grandview, her grandchildren Coty and Jacob Matthew and Jase and Emily Jackson and her niece Randi Strader.

A celebration of life will be Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 6pm at the Wolf Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Shane Johnston, Rev. Paul Forgey and Rev. Bob Shafer officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 4 to 6pm prior to services. She was buried privately next to her husband in the Spring City Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pat Summitt Alzheimer's Foundation. 520 W. Summitt Hill Dr. Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37902 or patsummitt.org

Vaughn Funeral Home, Spring City is in charge of arrangements. Please share your memories of Pat with her family on our website www.vaughn-funeral-home.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wolf Creek Baptist Church
SEP
23
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Wolf Creek Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Vaughn Funeral Home - Spring City
150 New Lake Road
Spring City, TN 37381
(423) 365-5221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vaughn Funeral Home - Spring City

September 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss Cheryl
Kathy Patton
Friend
September 21, 2020
I am so sorry about Pat's passing. I worked with Pat at TVA. We always kept a communication line open between the Ocoee Hydro and Watts Bar Hydro Plants if we had any questions, etc. I always enjoyed our times together with Pat and the other Hydro Plants' Administrative Officers whether it be for training or fun. My thoughts and Prayers are with the family during this time of loss.
Louise Butts
Friend
September 21, 2020
Stanley and I are saddened by the passing of your mother. Condolences to you all.
Karen Curry
September 21, 2020
I have happy memories of Pat as a classmate and friend. Prayers for her family to have peace and comfort at this time.
Carolyn Devaney
Friend
September 21, 2020
A wonderful lady who will be surely missed by all who knew her.
Gary Gilmore
Friend
September 20, 2020
My Prayers and Love for the Family of this very Precious Lady! One Great Lady for sure! ❤
Linda Mathis
September 20, 2020
My prayers are with the family of Pat. I knew Pat in high school and always enjoyed the times we could get together with Pat and Jim and other friends. May God comfort you, the family, at this time of grief. Carolyn Cagle
Carolyn Cagle
Classmate
September 20, 2020
Michael & I extend our thoughts & prayers to the family.
Heaven got another angel, but Poop, we will sure miss you!
Gretchen Church
Friend
September 20, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of Pat’s passing. I worked with Pat at TVA. We hydro girls loved the times we got together. She was a blessing to all. My prayers are with you during this difficult time.
With Love,
Sharon Roddy
Sharon Roddy
Friend
September 20, 2020
Rest in peace
Larry Kimsey
September 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you all. Pat was a special person.
Janie Beasley
Friend
September 20, 2020
I had known Pat for many years, a good woman. My prayers and condolences are with all family.
Kathy James
Friend
