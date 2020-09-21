Pat Jackson
Spring City - Pat Jackson 76 died Sunday September 20, 2020 at the Spring City Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on June 23, 1944 to the late Arnold and Ella Cottrell Higdon. Pat was a graduate of Spring City High School. She worked for many years at TVA Watts Bar as an Administrative Assistant at both the nuclear plant and the hydro plant until her retirement. She was a member of the Wolf Creek Baptist Church, where she taught the children in Awanas. Pat loved hummingbirds and taking care of special needs children. She continued to take care of those special people even after coming to live at the Spring City Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Pat was preceded in death in 2019 by her husband of 58 years James "Jim" Jackson.
Survivors include her children Cheryl (Garland) McClendon and Todd (Justina) Jackson both of Spring City, her brother Joe Higdon of Grandview, her grandchildren Coty and Jacob Matthew and Jase and Emily Jackson and her niece Randi Strader.
A celebration of life will be Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 6pm at the Wolf Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Shane Johnston, Rev. Paul Forgey and Rev. Bob Shafer officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 4 to 6pm prior to services. She was buried privately next to her husband in the Spring City Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pat Summitt Alzheimer's Foundation. 520 W. Summitt Hill Dr. Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37902 or patsummitt.org
