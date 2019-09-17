|
Loudon - Pat Jenkins of Loudon passed away on September 15, 2019 after living courageously with cancer for over 5 years. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, King Jenkins; daughter Connie Bailey of Edmond, Oklahoma (son-in-law Rickey); Lynn Jenkins of Grover Beach, CA (son-in-law Matt Mohle). She is also survived by her grandchildren Jake Bailey of Lexington, KY and Logan Abellana of Grover Beach, CA. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Zola Payne of Maryville.
Pat and King were a rare couple, high school sweethearts and best friends. They met freshman year at Maryville High School. Their love, as well as their true partnership was admired by anyone who knew them. Pat's love for animals was her passion and life calling. She rescued many animals, mostly cats, but was known to pull over on a busy road and dodge traffic to save a turtle. She helped neighbors and friends care for their pets for close to 30 years. Pat's love for animals likely began after spending many childhood years on her grandparents' farm in Madisonville. Pat was an inspiration and loving example to her children and grandchildren, who she loved with all her heart.
The family will hold a private memorial at a later date and request you leave your condolences on the Click Funeral Home website at www.clickfuneralhome.com. Pat asked that any gifts in her memory be made in her name to the animal shelter of your choice or to the UT Knoxville Hospice Promise Fund, 4435 Valley View Drive, Suite 104, Knoxville, TN 37917.
