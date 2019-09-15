|
Pat Lea Burns
Alcoa - Pat Burns, age 92 of Alcoa passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Pat was born July 03, 1927 to James Arthur and Mary Gertrude Charlton in Blount County, TN. She married Charles Burns in 1946 and they had one son Charles Ray (Butch) born in 1947. She was preceded by her husband, Charles B. Burns; son, Charles Ray (Butch) Burns; parents, James and Mary Charlton. She was one of seven children, five preceded her, Shirley Hunt, Charles William Charlton, James Arthur Charlton Jr., Sherry Captain. She is survived by two brothers, Robert Charlton and John Charlton. She has three granddaughters, Erika, Brittany, and Tracy and seven great grandchildren. She is a member of Alcoa United Methodist Church. Pat was employed for several years as Fountain Manager for City Drug and Todd & Armstrong as Cashier. Pat has lived a very interesting and active life and was very active at Morning View, participating in various activities such as: Exercise Classes, Bingo, Hands & Feet Card Games, Rook and Lunch Outings most every Thursday. She also made jewelry and knits. In addition, she attended weekly card games at Everett Senior Center. Charles served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1950 - 1952. During his military service he was employed by Alcoa Aluminum from 1945 until his retirement in 1993. Both Pat and Charles were very active in Veterans Affairs and held several offices with the V.F.W. She was Treasurer of American Legion Auxiliary Post 13 for many years, Treasurer of United Vets of Blount County, Treasurer of 2nd District V.F.W., Treasurer of La Societe de Femme of forty & eight 353 of Knoxville, President of 5154 V.F.W., President of 3353 forty & eight & Dept President of TN forty & eight. Upon retirement, they traveled all 50 states. Her travels include: A cruise to the Bahamas, The Panama Canal, Aruba, Martinique, St. Martin, Geneva Island, Hawaii where she saw history being made when they brought the Missouri in for dry dock, Mexico and The Holy Land where she visited the Wailing Wall, Telaviv and was baptized in the River Jordan. She has had several challenges in life, losing her husband and son within a month of each other in 1995, open heart surgery and being a cancer survivor; however, she was grateful for the life she had lived and for all those who entered her life. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 in the Smith Trinity Chapel with Rev. John Lowe officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. The family and friends will assemble at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Grandview Mausoleum for the Entombment service. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019