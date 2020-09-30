1/1
Pat McBee
Pat McBee

Powell - Opal "Pat" McBee - age 85, of Powell, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at UT Medical Center.

Pat worked at Nancy Lynn Fashions in Powell, and was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. She was involved in many things, Fast Draw Club, Good Sam's RV Club, Flying Boatman Show, O'Connor Senior Citizens Center member, and loved horse racing and car racing. She was a Sunday School teacher, Scout Leader, and loved her family and their spouses passionately. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, James Paul McBee; parents, Elbert and Martha Roberts; and sisters, Marie and Shirley.

Survivors: children, Dale (Nancy), Paula (Cub), and Bo (Mendy); grandchildren, Toney (Ashley) and Luke Harnack; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Chase; sisters, Ruth, Polly Diane, Terri, and Mary Emma; brothers, Bill and Vick; and companion, Darrell Davis.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Mike Boyd, Dr. Jim McCluskey, and Reverend Kent Williams officiating. The family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may include planting a tree in her memory, or making a donation to the Smoky Mountain Children's Home.

Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway is serving the family of Mrs. McBee.

Mrs. McBee's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wallace Memorial Baptist Church
OCT
1
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Wallace Memorial Baptist Church
OCT
2
Visitation
12:45 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
OCT
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
OCT
2
Interment
01:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
