Pat Tarver
Knoxville - Patricia "Pat" Williams Tarver - age 89 of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was a faithful and loyal member of Fountain City Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir for over 50 years. She also competed as a member in the barbershop quartet, "The Four Adoras". Pat was secretary to the staff for the YWCA in Downtown Knoxville. As a grandmother, she obtained her BS degree with honors from the UTK College of Business Administration. Following graduation, Pat was employed as the office manager for Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company. She chose to retire in 1982 so that she could attend the World's Fair every day when it came to Knoxville. She was a prolific and talented watercolor artist. Many of her works are prominently displayed in the homes of loved ones. She volunteered at the Fountain City Art Center, loved music, especially the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra. She passionately enjoyed gardening in her beautiful yard, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by parents, Earl Baxter and Aubrey Clarice Williams, and sister, Sandra Williams Bull. She is survived by husband of 67 ½ years, Thomas Love Tarver, Jr.; brother, John S. G. Williams; children, Thomas Love Tarver III (Patty), Kathleen Tarver Archer Thompson (Jim), and John Mark Tarver (Diane); grandchildren, Thomas Love Tarver IV (Tiffany), Amy Archer Ward (Kent), Emily Elizabeth Tarver, Eric Alexander Archer (Emily), John Mark Tarver, Jr., Howard Jackson Tarver, and Samuel Jennings Tarver; and great grandchildren, Amelia James Worden, George Wilson Archer II, Samuel Shields Worden, Margaret Jane Callahan Archer, Robert Foster Thompson, Thomas Love Tarver V, Mac Archer Ward, Eleanor Harper Thompson, and Anne Elise Ward. The family will be holding private services. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com