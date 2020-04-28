|
|
Pat Whiting
Knoxville - Pat Whiting of Knoxville,TN went to her heavenly home on April 27, 2020. Pat was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving as Captain. She received the National Defense Service Medal during her time of service. Pat also served in Okinawa caring for POW's as they were released from Vietnam. She worked as an oncology nurse and held the hand of many during their last days. She worked as an RN for over 40 years and was proud of work. She had a gift of compassion and the ability to share peace and comfort with those she cared for. Pat was very strong in her faith. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister. Pat is survived by husband Bruce Whiting; daughter, Jaime Haynes and husband Ryan; granddaughters, Emma and Olivia; stepmother; two sisters, three brothers, several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Due to the restrictions placed in regards to Covid-19, there will be a Call of Convenience on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 9:00am - 2:00pm. The private funeral and graveside service will be live streamed on the Berry Highland West Facebook page beginning at 2:00pm on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020