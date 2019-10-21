|
Patrecea Williams
Knoxville - Patrecea A. Williams departed this life Sunday October 20, 2019 at 4:04 AM at Tennessee State Veterans Home-Ben Atchley Nursing Home Facility. She was born in Birmingham, AL on August 31, 1940 to Dorothy Mae Stone and Leroy R. Lewis who preceded her in death. She was married for 48 years to Irving Williams who also preceded her in death. She was a pre-school teacher in Virginia Beach, VA before moving to Roanoke, VA where she resided for 32 years before moving to Knoxville, TN in February 2017. She loved the Lord and enjoyed watching Pastor Brabson on television. She always gave God credit for bringing her through multiple serious hospitalizations over the past 2 ½ years. She leaves to cherish her memory: devoted daughter and son-in-law, Janita (Michael) Clausell; 2 grandsons, Michael (Kerekia) Clausell, Jr. and Timothy (Alisha) Clausell; 3 great-grandchildren, Michael, Kyra and Kynlsei Clausell; a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5-6 PM with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 6 PM at New Covenant Baptist Church, 10319 Starkey Lane, Knoxville 37932 with Pastor Fredrick E. Brabson, Sr. officiating. The final resting place will be at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier Highway) on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 9:30 AM. Service to conclude with full dover release. Arrangements by UNITY MORTUARY.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019