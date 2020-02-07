|
|
Patrica Ann Reece
Knoxville - Patrica Ann Reece, 70, departed this life on February 4, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital. She was born June 26, 1949 to Ernest J. and Lenora Summerour Reece in Knoxville, Tennessee. Pat graduated Austin High School Class of 1967 and quickly became employed at the Oak Ridge K-25 Plant. After many years of dedicated service, she retired in 2001 and began investing in real estate. She owned and operated several rental units. She was a very active and energetic woman always working on projects or helping the next person in need. When she would find time for herself, she enjoyed traveling. Pat was also an avid bowler.
Preceded in death by her father, Ernest J. Reece and mother, Lenora R. Clark.
Survived by sister, Regenia Reece Davis; brother, Earnest Reece, Jr. of McDonough, GA; nieces, LaTrese Davis, Olympia, Yolanda and Relena Reece and Melinda Cox; great nephews, Ahmod and JaQuan Reece, Zion and Joshua Berry and Valentino Thomas, Sr.; great great nephew, Valentino, Jr.; a host of other family and friends to include special friends, Jerlean Martin and Therea Cox.
Wednesday, February 12, 2020, the family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at Payne Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 2174 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Pastor Richard S. Brown, Jr. officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN, where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the funeral. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020