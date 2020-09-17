Patricia A. Haggard
Knoxville - Patricia A. Haggard entered the gates of Heaven at the age of 68 years old. Born and raised in Knoxville, TN, she was the mother to Rick and Wayne Murphy (wife, Pam Murphy), and grandmother to Aundrea, Justin and Makenzi Murphy. She was a wife to Kenneth A. Haggard, and a sister to two siblings, Ginger Newman and Ronnie Tallent. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. In death, she joins her first husband, Teddy R. Murphy and her parents, Roy L. Tallent and Iva P. Tallent. Though she is no longer here with us physically, she remains in spirit.
