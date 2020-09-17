1/
Patricia A. Haggard
Patricia A. Haggard

Knoxville - Patricia A. Haggard entered the gates of Heaven at the age of 68 years old. Born and raised in Knoxville, TN, she was the mother to Rick and Wayne Murphy (wife, Pam Murphy), and grandmother to Aundrea, Justin and Makenzi Murphy. She was a wife to Kenneth A. Haggard, and a sister to two siblings, Ginger Newman and Ronnie Tallent. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. In death, she joins her first husband, Teddy R. Murphy and her parents, Roy L. Tallent and Iva P. Tallent. Though she is no longer here with us physically, she remains in spirit.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Haggard family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
