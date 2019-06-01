Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. "Patsy" (McIntyre) Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. "Patsy" (McIntyre) Moore Obituary
Patricia A. "Patsy" Moore

(nee McIntyre)

Cincinnati, OH

Patricia A. "Patsy" Moore (nee McIntyre), 85, May 29, 2019, Cincinnati.

Beloved wife of the late Frederick C. Moore, devoted mother of Susan Gattis (Jo), Stephanie Young (Dwight) & Sara Baker (Michael), beloved daughter of the late Mattie (nee Stokes) & Daniel McIntyre, dear sister of Katherine Herbert (Larry); Raymond, David (Evelyn) & the late Daniel (Joann) & Patrick McIntyre. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 21 gr. grandchildren, nieces & nephews.

Mrs. Moore was a retired college professor & administrator.

Visitation Mon., June 3, 5 PM until time of service at 7 PM at the Bridge Community Church, College St., Cleves, OH & Tue., June 4, 4 PM until time of service at 6 PM at the Gap Creek Christian Church, 2102 Kimberlin Heights Road, Knoxville, TN 37920. Interment in Gap Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to BLOC Ministries www.onebloc.org or Johnson University www.johnsonu.edu

www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now