|
|
Patricia A. "Patsy" Moore
(nee McIntyre)
Cincinnati, OH
Patricia A. "Patsy" Moore (nee McIntyre), 85, May 29, 2019, Cincinnati.
Beloved wife of the late Frederick C. Moore, devoted mother of Susan Gattis (Jo), Stephanie Young (Dwight) & Sara Baker (Michael), beloved daughter of the late Mattie (nee Stokes) & Daniel McIntyre, dear sister of Katherine Herbert (Larry); Raymond, David (Evelyn) & the late Daniel (Joann) & Patrick McIntyre. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 21 gr. grandchildren, nieces & nephews.
Mrs. Moore was a retired college professor & administrator.
Visitation Mon., June 3, 5 PM until time of service at 7 PM at the Bridge Community Church, College St., Cleves, OH & Tue., June 4, 4 PM until time of service at 6 PM at the Gap Creek Christian Church, 2102 Kimberlin Heights Road, Knoxville, TN 37920. Interment in Gap Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to BLOC Ministries www.onebloc.org or Johnson University www.johnsonu.edu
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 1, 2019