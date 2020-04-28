Services
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Patricia A. Sides


1941 - 2020
Patricia A. Sides Obituary
Patricia A. Sides

Knoxville - Patricia A. Sides, 78, of Knoxville passed peacefully on April 23, 2020 at Northshore Heights Senior Living. Born 1941 in Chester, PA, she is the daughter of the late John and Irene Vanore. She was raised in Eddystone and graduated from West Chester University.

A long time resident of Mount Laurel, NJ, she taught physical education (coached basketball, hockey and lacrosse early in her career) and was special education certified. She retired to Fort Myers, FL in 2011. Pat was an avid reader who loved crosswords and scrabble. Golf and bowling were among her favorite sports.

Pat is survived by her loving family: sister Angeline Ieradi and husband, Robert; sister Janet McAleer and husband John; children Amy Rosenbalm, Bonnie Sides and Richard Sides, Jr.; 7 grandchildren: Amanda, Kelly, Alicia, Ciarah, Eric, Sarina, and Ben.

In the near future, a memorial service in New Jersey will be announced.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
