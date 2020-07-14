Patricia Alene Couch Lawson
Ranburne - Patricia Alene Couch Lawson, age 79 of Ranburne, Alabama passed away on June 27, 2020. She was born June 4, 1941 in Montgomery, Alabama, the daughter of the late Aubrey Clyde Couch and the late Mildred "MiMi" Culpepper Couch. She was raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, attended Lakeside Elementary School, Tyson Jr. High, West High School, and graduated from Young High School. She later attended the University of Tennessee. She had resided in Ranburne for the past twenty years. Patti grew up as a "theater brat", her daddy was the manager of the famous "Tennessee Theater" in Knoxville. She spent her summers with grandparents in Birmingham. Her grandfather raised Tennessee Walking horses and raised the famous Bo Ideal that came in second to walking horse champion in the late 40's. Patti's career went from candy girl at the Tennessee theater to Sears catalog operator, and on to Sears contract sales. Later, Patti became one of the first women with Allstate insurance sales. Her working career then turned to employment with Home Depot, working as cashier, head cashier, and contract sales. She was also a proud member of the Daughters of the Confederacy. Patti leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Robert "Bob" Dykes Lawson, Sr.; their children: Robert Dykes Lawson, Jr., Sharon "Shari" Elaine Lawson, and William "Billy" Aubrey Lawson. She was also a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Patti always looked on the "bright side of life" and her smile will be missed by all. In keeping with the family's wishes, the body was cremated and no services are planned at this time. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com
