Patricia (Toula) Angelos
Knoxville, TN
Patricia (Toula) Angelos, age 86, peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 24. Born January 11, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Toula moved with her family to Knoxville and spent most of her adult career as a marketing specialist for Bell South Telephone Company. She was a member of Retired Members Chapter (RMC) of the Communications Workers of America, Local 3805. Toula was preceded in death by her parents, James Balitsis and Athan and Georgia Sterges, her husband, Angelo Angelos, sister, Constance Varlan, and brother, Frank Balitsis. She is survived by a sister, Bessie Demis of Ohio, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, as well as relatives in Argos and Larissa, Greece. Toula was a long-time parishioner of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society and the Daughters of Penelope. In retirement, Toula enjoyed volunteering at East Tennessee Children's Hospital and especially enjoyed working at the annual Fantasy of Trees with her great-nieces and great-nephews. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends at the John T. O'Connor Senior Citizen's Center and the Cansler Family YMCA. Pallbearers are great-nephews Alexander Varlan, Paul Varlan, James Anderson, Jonathan Man, David Changas, and Chris Takonis. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church followed by funeral service at St. George at 11:00 a.m. and burial at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Reverend Father Anthony Stratis will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church Theotokos Fund. Family and friends may offer condolences online at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019