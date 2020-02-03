|
PATRICIA ANN BRIMER
KNOXVILLE - Patricia Ann Brimer, born March 19, 1939 in Knoxville, Tennessee passed away, in her Oak Ridge home, May 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, George Luther Brimer and Mary Lee Brimer née Mynatt, and brother, Walter Edward Brimer. Patricia loved her pets and gardening. She retired in April of 1997 from The Oak Ridge National Laboratory after 31 years of service. Prior to her work, she attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville from 1957 to 1959. Patricia graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Medical Technology from the University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences in Memphis in June of 1962. She was a good neighbor and was especially loved by her neighbors. Graveside Memorial Service and interment will take place at 3pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 8, 2020