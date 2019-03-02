Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Grandview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Gardner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Ann Gardner Obituary
Patricia Ann Gardner

Powell, TN

Patricia Ann Gardner, age 86, of Powell, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was a member of Bookwalter United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Gladys Monday; and sister Marjorie Pickle. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Charles L. Gardner; son Charles David Gardner; daughter Vickie L. Gardner; grandchildren Rachel Leffew and Aimee Leffew; great-grandchild Brian Keen and nephew Larry Pickle. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Monday, March 4, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Steve Doyle officiating. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now