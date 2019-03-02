|
Patricia Ann Gardner
Powell, TN
Patricia Ann Gardner, age 86, of Powell, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was a member of Bookwalter United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Gladys Monday; and sister Marjorie Pickle. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Charles L. Gardner; son Charles David Gardner; daughter Vickie L. Gardner; grandchildren Rachel Leffew and Aimee Leffew; great-grandchild Brian Keen and nephew Larry Pickle. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Monday, March 4, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Steve Doyle officiating. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019