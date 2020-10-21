1/1
Patricia Ann Gordon Crawford
Patricia Ann Gordon Crawford

Knoxville - Patricia Ann Gordon Crawford entered eternal rest on October 14, 2020. Our beloved Pat was born on June 28, 1948 to the late Thomas and Margaret Gordon in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Pat was the matriarch, the Queen, of the family. Everyone that knew her loved her. The Queen would say, "What you see and hear is what you get!" Pat took the responsibility of being a mother-figure to her younger sisters and brothers after their mother's passing. At a young age, Pat joined Roseberry Baptist Church where she remained a devoted member.

Preceded in death by her son, Christopher Castle, Sr.; grandson, Christopher Castle, Jr.; parents and brother, Thomas S. Gordon.

Left to carry on her legacy are her husband, Douglas Crawford; loving devoted daughters, Marquitta "Tootsie" (Larry) Thomas and Kimberly Ann Castle (Rev. Tony Holte); loving devoted son, Albert "Ike" Castle (Rachael Scott); devoted grandchildren, Monique Castle, Marcus Castle, Laquisha Castle, Tyrell Castle, Jolante Castle, Montel Castle, Jquarius Lee, Shantell Lee; 16 great grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth (Wilma) Gordon, Edward (Sandra) Gordon, William (Princess) Gordon; sisters, Evelyn Gordon-Hagler, Brenda (Rob) Moore, Grace Gordon, Amanda Gordon (Tommy Pemberton), Pauline (Robert) Hill, Charlene Gordon; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to include Aretta Castle, who was like a sister, and devoted friends, Judy, Linda and Kam.

Saturday, October 24, 2020, a public walkthrough visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Eternal Life Harvest Church, 1801 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN. A funeral service for immediate family and close friends to follow with Reverend Cedric Jackson as the eulogist. Social distancing and face coverings are required. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Flowers may be delivered to the church the day of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Along with wonderful promise that "God will Comfort you and your loved one through this difficult time of such great loss of Patricia
Because God is the "God of all comfort"
Penny S
Neighbor
