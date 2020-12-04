1/1
Patricia Ann Graser
Patricia Ann Graser

Sevierville - Patricia Ann Graser, age 63, of Sevierville, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday December 1, 2020. She had a music degree from Westminster Choir College in N.J. She was a choir director for a Baptist church, a business owner, and most recently she worked for Pilot in Knoxville. Survivors: Sister: Theresa Andrejko. Former Husband: Ted Graser. The family will receive friends 4-6 PM Monday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Funeral service 11 AM Tuesday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Father Gilbert Diaz officiating. Patricia's cremated remains will be placed in the family plot in Pennsylvania at a later date. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (865-577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
DEC
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Atchley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
