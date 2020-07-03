Patricia (Pat) Ann Gray
Knoxville - Patricia (Pat) Ann Gray, age 93 of Knoxville, died Thursday morning, July 2, 2020. She was a longtime member of Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church. Pat was a native of Knoxville. She attended Sequoyah School, Tyson Junior High School, Knoxville High School and a graduate of Southern Seminary, Buena Vista, Virginia. She graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and a member of AOPI Sorority and the Knoxville Junior League. Pat worked with Cerebral Palsy Center for many years. She enjoyed her golfing and was very proud of making a "hole in one". Pat loved animals of all kinds and was very tender hearted towards animals and others. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert A. Gray, Sr. and Agnes Hiscock Gray; brothers, Herbert Gray, Jr. and John Gray. She is survived by her beloved sister, Sue Gray Walker; nieces and nephews, Carol Connor, Jennifer Carter, Michael Gray, Chuck Walker, Doug Walker, Mary Brown, Chris Gray and Patsy Bennett who have been very devoted to their precious aunt over the years. Patsy is also survived by her dear friend of many years, Carol Merrill. The family would like to give a big appreciation to the loving and excellent care of Westmoreland staff who have assisted Patsy in these ailing years. A private service will be held Sunday at Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family request that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, 3700 Keowee Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37919.
