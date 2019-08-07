Services
Patricia Ann Harmon Obituary
Patricia Ann Harmon

Knoxville - Patricia Ann Harmon - age 77 of Knoxville, Tennessee; went home to be with Our Heavenly Father on August 5, 2019. Pat was an amazing, loyal and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Everyone that knew her best lovingly called her "Mamaw." She welcomed all into her home and at her table. She enjoyed cooking dinner, playing a good game of Rook, Rummy, or Rumikub with her family and friends was one of the greatest joys of her life. She also had a green thumb and a passion for gardening. Pat was loving, nurturing, kind, forgiving, patient, and always had the heart of a joyous servant to her loved ones. 1 Thessalonians: We grieve as those with hope and celebrate a life well lived and full of love. Preceded in death by her parents Niles & Dallas Hamby Green, and daughter, Donna Carol Harmon Hicks. Survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Charles E. Harmon. Loving children: Teresa McDaniel & Lora (Mark) Heatherly. Grandchildren: Christopher E. (Jessica) Harmon, Melissa (Bruce) Meck; Brandon & Haven McDaniel; M. Shane Heatherly II, Tiffany (Brandon) Wise, Sarah Heatherly, & Zachary Heatherly. Great grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Isaiah, & Kirsten Harmon; Eli, Annsley, & Brantley Brown; Bruce Jr. & Scarlett Meck. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Dr. Tony Crisp officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11:30 AM August 8, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Jefferson Memorial Gardens for a 12:30 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019
