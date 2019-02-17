|
Patricia Ann (Mays) Price
Knoxville, TN
Patricia Ann (Mays) Price passed away Friday afternoon, February 15, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center. She was born in Knoxville, TN, grew up in Ridgedale, and lived most of her life in the Karns Community. Pat was preceded in death by her father, Clarence A. Mays and her mother, Clara L. (Estes) Mays. Pat is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Larry V. Price; devoted daughter, Jill S. Akers (husband Mark); two very special grandchildren, William "Brady" Akers and Bailey E. Akers who called her "Grandma"; her only sister, Nora Joan (Mays) Cooper; and many nieces and nephews. Pat became a Christian at an early age at Ridgedale Baptist Church. She served as a pianist and organist at Ridgedale, Valley Grove, and Grace Baptist Church for 45 years. She was a member of Grace for over 35 years where she and Larry enjoyed being involved in nursing home visitation. Pat graduated from Karns High School in 1958 and received a B.S and M.S. from the University of Tennessee in Physical Education and Health, with special studies in Guidance, English, and Modern Dance. She was president of Phi Eta Tau, her physical education professional organization. She taught school in Knox County, starting at Central High School and retiring from Cedar Bluff Primary after 30 years of teaching, mentoring modern dance teams and clogging teams who performed throughout the area. Pat wanted to give thanks to all the special people who helped to "brighten her life."
The family will receive friends at Grace Baptist Church on Monday, February 18, from 5pm-6:30pm with a funeral service to follow at 6:30pm, Pastor Darrell Wright, officiating. Graveside service will be 11am on Tuesday at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Grace Christian Academy, 5714 Beaver Ridge Rd, Knoxville, TN 37931, which provided Christian education to her grandchildren.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019