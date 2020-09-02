Patricia Ann Ray
Knoxville - Patricia (Tish)Ann Ray 68, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Tuesday September 1, 2020. She was a member of Laurel Church of Christ and worked for 37 years as a Psychiatric Social Worker at Lakeshore. Tish graduated from South High School, University of Tennessee, and completed her M.S.W degree from Vanderbilt University. She was preceded by parents, Robert and Luella Ray; Brother, Bruce Ray. Tish is survived by Sisters, Sue (Dick) Holt and Kathy High; Several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be announced at a later date on Berry Funeral Home web site. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com