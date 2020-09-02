1/1
Patricia Ann Ray
Patricia Ann Ray

Knoxville - Patricia (Tish)Ann Ray 68, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Tuesday September 1, 2020. She was a member of Laurel Church of Christ and worked for 37 years as a Psychiatric Social Worker at Lakeshore. Tish graduated from South High School, University of Tennessee, and completed her M.S.W degree from Vanderbilt University. She was preceded by parents, Robert and Luella Ray; Brother, Bruce Ray. Tish is survived by Sisters, Sue (Dick) Holt and Kathy High; Several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be announced at a later date on Berry Funeral Home web site. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
