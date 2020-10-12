Patricia Ann Russell
South Knoxville - Patricia Ann Russell, age 81, of South Knoxville passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at UT Medical Center. She was an active member of Beaumont Baptist Church had attended Immanuel Baptist Church. She was a member of Tennessee Porcelain Artist, she does a lot of painting on china and has taught tole painting, she enjoyed sewing and making her own wardrobe. She enjoyed working with her grandchildren in crafts, and also enjoyed her swimming pool. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Pauline Baker; and sister, Phyllis Baker. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Rev. Ronald Russell; son, Ryan Russell and wife Rachel; grandchildren, Reagan Russell and Reid Russell; and sister, Elizabeth Baker. Family and friends will gather at 12:00 pm Saturday, 17, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Charles Fritts officiating. Online condolence may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
