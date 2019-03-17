|
Patricia Ann Schraw
Knoxville, TN
Patricia Ann Schraw, age 87, of Knoxville TN, passed away unexpectedly March 14, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. "Pat" as she preferred to be called, kept busy with many interests and hobbies. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she sang in the choir as a soprano. Her love of music and singing also involved her in the "Golden Tones"
singing group. An accountant by trade, Pat was a detail
oriented "numbers gal". She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed history and biographies. Pat loved cats, her daily walks at the mall, volunteering, crossword puzzles, and playing Euchre with family at the holidays, and although they may not know, the Lady Vols just lost their #1 fan. Pat will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, John P. Schraw, Sr. and Irene (Vining) Schraw; brothers, John P. Schraw, Jr. and Gerald T. Schraw; sister in law, Ruth Schraw and nephew, Gregg Schraw. Pat is survived by her brother, George Schraw; sisters in law, Rita Schraw and Ceree Schiller; many nieces and nephews, Wayne Schraw, Bob Schraw, Linda Jacobson, Gary Schraw, Tom Schraw, Chris Schraw, Tom M. Schraw, Rita Eriksen, Cindy Schwanz, Steven Schraw, Richard Schraw, Ann Schraw and Ceree Houghton. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM Tuesday at The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus followed by a Funeral Mass with Father David Boettner officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to local Animal Shelters would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019