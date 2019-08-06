Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Resources
Patricia Ann Welch


1941 - 2019
Patricia Ann Welch Obituary
Patricia Ann Welch

Knoxville - Patricia Ann Welch - age 77 of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. Preceded in death by her husband, James Welch; son, Teddy Mynatt; daughter, Laura Mynatt; grandchildren, Chris Mynatt and Makenzie Welch; father, Horace Wells; mother, Doris Johnson; and brother, Johnny Wallace. Survived by her sons, Paul Mynatt, Roy (Karen) Mynatt, Steve (Jennifer) Mynatt, and James Welch; daughter, Connie Rockwell; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Kim (Eddie) Murphy and Jamie Johnson; and a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends Tuesday, August 6,2019 from 3:00PM to 4:00PM with a memorial service to follow at 4:00PM. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019
